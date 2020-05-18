Sunday evening saw India’s football and cricket captains came together for a hilarious Instagram live with Sunil Chhetri and Virat Kohli regaling their fans with stories from their younger days and also some, more recent.Among the ones Sunil let out of the bag was a story of how Virat Kohli visited his actor wife Anushka Sharma on the sets of her movie, only to go off to sleep."You went to London and then to Prague to watch Anushka's shoot and support her. You watched the shoot for five minutes and then went off to sleep at an Old Truck restaurant. She watches a full Test match for you even when you are not batting, and you slept after 5 minutes!" Chhetri said to Kohli.Virat laughed before clarifying his stance."I reached at night and the shoot was on. I went directly to the shoot. There’s time difference of 4-5 hours. Jetlag will kick-in at some point..." said the cricket captain before the truth came out.‘Jootha’ chimed in Anushka Sharma as she called out her husband’s little lie following which Sunil and Virat are both seen laughing hard on the screen. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.