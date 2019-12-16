Concerned About Students of Jamia: Irfan Pathan

Veteran India pacer Irfan Pathan has expressed concern about the students of the Jamia Millia Islamia after several of them were injured during violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

The 35-year-old pacer, who has played 29 Tests and 120 ODIs for India, posted a tweet to offer support to the students after police entered the Jamia university campus on Sunday.

"Political blame game will go on forever but I and our country is concerned about the students of #JamiaMilia #JamiaProtest," Pathan tweeted.