ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar Share a Moment Before MI vs CSK

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar share laughter over the pitch before MI vs CSK

Nandini Rikhee
Published
Sports Buzz
1 min read
IPL 2023: MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar Share a Moment Before MI vs CSK
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The two biggest rivals of the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are in action on Saturday at Mumbai’s home, Wankhede Stadium. Before both the teams could kickstart the most awaited game of the season, a very heartwarming incident took place.

The incident took place when CSK skipper MS Dhoni and MI skipper Rohit Sharma were waiting for the toss to happen. The legend of the game and mentor for Mumbai Indians, Sachin Tendulkar walked up to the CSK skipper and both could be seen having a talk and sharing laughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

This moment left the netizens in awe as they saw the two legends of the game together in a cheerful mood.

People are reacting very positively to this moment and are expressing their happiness on social media through tweets and images.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and sports-buzz

Topics:  ms dhoni   Sachin Tendlkar   MI vs CSK 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×