IPL 2023: KL Rahul’s 50 in Vain as Punjab Defeat Lucknow by 2 Wickets
Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by 2 wickets to clinch their third win of the season on Saturday night. Though KL Rahul found his lost form back in the clash at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, the team lost the match.
LSG posted a decent target of 160 runs, thanks to Rahul’s superb half century after the team’s batting order collapsed quickly. Brilliant spells by Kagiso Rabada and Sam Curran helped in preventing LSG batters from scoring a grand total.
On the batting front, Sikander Raza scored 57 runs off 41 balls with 3 sixes and 4 fours. Shahrukh Khan took the baton in the hand towards the end of the match, thus helping the Kings finish their chase and marking their third victory.
Check the reaction of the netizens towards this match:
Topics: LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023 2023 IPL
