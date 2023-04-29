IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Secure Fourth Victory in a Row, Netizens React

Gujarat Titans have now become the first team to enter the 12 points club in IPL season 16 after they secured their fourth straight victory on Saturday. Gujarat defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets at the Eden Gardens. Kolkata, who were put to bat first by Gujarat, presented the target of 180 runs which Gujarat successfully chased in 17.5 overs as the fiery duo of Shankar-Miller finished yet another match.