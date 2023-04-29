ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Secure Fourth Victory in a Row, Netizens React

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans have now entered the 12 points club after defeating KKR by 7 wickets at the Eden Gardens

Nandini Rikhee
Published
Sports Buzz
1 min read
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Secure Fourth Victory in a Row, Netizens React
Gujarat Titans have now become the first team to enter the 12 points club in IPL season 16 after they secured their fourth straight victory on Saturday. Gujarat defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets at the Eden Gardens. Kolkata, who were put to bat first by Gujarat, presented the target of 180 runs which Gujarat successfully chased in 17.5 overs as the fiery duo of Shankar-Miller finished yet another match.

Thanks to Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s power-packed innings, Kolkata were successful in putting up a decent total on the board but Gujarat’s batting unit outshone his splendid knock as they successfully chased the target with 13 balls to spare. Leading the batting unit, Vijay Shankar remained unbeaten at 51 while Shubman Gill fell short of his half century by 1 run and scored 49. David Miller also played a crucial role during the last overs and scored an unbeaten 32 off 18 balls. 

Check the reaction of the fans towards Gujarat's fourth straight victory and Vijay Shankar's match winning knock

