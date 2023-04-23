ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023: Arshdeep Breaks Middle Stump Twice Consecutively, Twitter Reacts

IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh broke the middle stump twice while bowling the last over against Mumbai Indians on Saturday

Nandini Rikhee
Published
Punjab Kings bowler Arshdeep Singh was in magical touch in the final over of the IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday night at the Wankhede Stadium. Given 15 runs to defend in the final over, Singh knocked off the middle stump twice to help Punjab cruise to a 13 run victory.

He bowled two successive yorkers, to Tilak Varma and impact player Nehal Wadhera, both of which led to the breaking of the middle stump. Singh, however, missed on his hat-trick as he couldn’t manage to pick Jofra Archer's wicket depart, but still ended with the figures of 4/29.

The four wicket haul also helped Arshdeep reach the top of the IPL 2023 Purple Cap list with 13 wickets in his bag.

Arshdeep Singh bowls out Tilak Varma and breaks the middle stump

photo: BCCI

Nehal Wadhera gets bowled out by Arshdeep as he breaks the second middle stump consecutively

photo: BCCI

Netizens have been reacting to this absolutely stunning death bowling by Arsh:

