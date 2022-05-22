Virat Kohli, Faf, React After MI's Win Over DC Helps RCB Qualify for Playoffs

"It was so good, I think first of all it was really nice to see that everyone was here from the start of the game, so we watched it together. We were all shouting for every wicket that Mumbai got and then when they are chasing every boundary. It's good for everyone to watch together and then the celebration towards the end was awesome to be a part of," Faf du Plessis said.

"The last game we played we felt almost like we played our best game of cricket of this campaign so far and that is how you want to enter the knockout stages, so we needed someone to do us a favor and Mumbai did that for us, we are very thankful for that. Obviously now the work starts again, and we get our work mode back on," he said.

Star batter Glenn Maxwell said, "Amazing result for us tonight. There is just one small step in us going further, we are that close to making history for RCB in this tournament. We needed another team, but from now on it's all us."