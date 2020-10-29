Watch: Virat-Anushka Share a Cute Gesture, Asks If She Has Eaten

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli’s cute conversation with actor and his wife Anushka Sharma is going viral.

The incident happened in the match between RCB and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, 25 October, in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the video, Kohli can be seen gesturing to Sharma, asking if she has eaten. She gave him a thumbs-up from the stands. Then, they are seen having a brief conversation through hand gestures.