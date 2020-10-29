Watch: Virat-Anushka Share a Cute Gesture, Asks If She Has Eaten
Virat Kohli’s conversation with Anushka Sharma is going viral online in which he asks her if she has eaten her food.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli’s cute conversation with actor and his wife Anushka Sharma is going viral.
The incident happened in the match between RCB and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, 25 October, in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).
In the video, Kohli can be seen gesturing to Sharma, asking if she has eaten. She gave him a thumbs-up from the stands. Then, they are seen having a brief conversation through hand gestures.
Anushka is often spotted in the stands during RCB’s matches. Earlier this month, she was seen clapping for Virat and even blowing kisses at him as he hit a half-century against CSK in the first encounter between the two sides. The couple is expecting their first child in January next year.
