Twitter Reacts as DC Reach Their First Ever IPL Final Beating SRH

This is the first time that a Delhi franchise have reached the final of the IPL. The perennial underperformers of the league have finally started playing to their potential after they changed their name last season. They finished 3rd and lost in Qualifier 2 in 2019, but they have now gone one step ahead and are just one good performance away from getting their hands on the silverware.

Netizens congratulated DC for reaching their first final and applauded the team’s performance, that was needed to beat the in-form Orange Army. The users on Twitter were also happy for the fans of the franchise, who have longed for an IPL trophy for some time now.

Delhi Capitals will now meet the Mumbai Indians in the final on Tuesday, 10 November in Dubai, who already have beaten them thrice in this season.

Here are some of the reactions: