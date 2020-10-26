Twitter Divided on Hardik Pandya’s Gesture for Black Lives Matter

Hardik Pandya’s gesture of taking a knee in support of #BlackLivesMatter has left Twitter divided.

On Sunday, 25 October, the 27-year-old all-rounder took a knee after reaching his half-century against the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pandya also became the first player to do so in the IPL.

Earlier, a few days ago, West Indies Test Captain and Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Jason Holder had said that he was disappointed with the fact that no one had taken a stand for the issue in the IPL.