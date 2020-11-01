Twitter Bids Farewell To CSK, as They Bow Out With a Win

CSK will rue a couple of missed opportunities - against KKR in their first encounter and Delhi Capitals, where they were in hold of the game for majority of it but couldn’t capitalize for the whole duration of the game.

After their 11 games, CSK were eliminated from the race of the playoffs and gave opportunities to youngsters such as Gaikwad and Narayan Jagadeesan with an eye on the next auction and the 2021 season. The youngsters certainly came to the party and CSK won three games in a row to bow out on a positive note.

Netizens and the fans of the franchise and cricketers were pleased with the performance of their team in the last few games, especially with Gaikwad, who showed his consistency and ability to play in this format.

Here are some of the reactions: