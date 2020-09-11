Fans Plead as Speculation Around Raina’s Return to CSK Camp Mounts

In a major blow to the Chennai Super Kings camp, senior batsman Suresh Raina was forced to return home from UAE ahead of the Indian Premier League due to personal reasons.

Later, the former Indian cricketer said that he would be unavailable for the rest of the season after his family was brutally attacked in Punjab. Reports of a rift between Raina and CSK captain MS Dhoni had even emerged during this time, but were promptly refuted by the cricketer.

The 33-year-old’s fans were very put-off by the news, and requested their ‘Chinna Thala’ to rethink his decision and return to the CSK camp.