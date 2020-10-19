‘Save of IPL 2020’: Twitter on Mayank’s Effort in Super Over

Kings XI Punjab batsman Mayank Agarwal produced an extraordinary fielding effort that went a long way in restricting Mumbai Indians to just 11 runs in the super over.

Chris Jordan’s attempted yorker came out as a full-toss and Kieron Pollard hit a lofted shot towards the leg side. Agarwal jumped high in the air, caught the ball and threw back into the field of play before falling outside the boundary ropes.