Sam Curran Shows Off His Neon Sunglasses, Twitter Finds It Cute
Sam Curran’s neon sunglasses got Twitter’s attention as users came up with hilarious reactions and film references.
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder became the centre of all the attention again, but this time for his cool neon-coloured sunglasses.
The 22-year-old England player, who has been one of the bright stars for CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, gathered the attention this time for a reason other than his batting or bowling skills, even though he took three wickets on Sunday too.
Before the start of the 10th over of the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s batting innings, the camera panned towards Curran who was standing at the square-leg position with his sunglasses on.
As the cameraman zoomed in on him, Curran just quite cleverly brought his glasses down on his nose, looked at the camera and then put them back on.
Netizens couldn’t resist themselves from reacting to that, first on the colour of his glasses and second, Curran’s reaction to the camera. Some of the users found him cute, some came with hilarious comparisons with references from famous films of actors Vijay and Akshay Kumar.
Here are some of the reactions:
