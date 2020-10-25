Sam Curran Shows Off His Neon Sunglasses, Twitter Finds It Cute

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder became the centre of all the attention again, but this time for his cool neon-coloured sunglasses.

The 22-year-old England player, who has been one of the bright stars for CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, gathered the attention this time for a reason other than his batting or bowling skills, even though he took three wickets on Sunday too.

Before the start of the 10th over of the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s batting innings, the camera panned towards Curran who was standing at the square-leg position with his sunglasses on.

As the cameraman zoomed in on him, Curran just quite cleverly brought his glasses down on his nose, looked at the camera and then put them back on.