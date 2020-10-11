Riyan Parag’s Bihu Celebrations Wins Hearts on Twitter
Twitter reacts to Parag’s celebrations after he hit the winning six for Rajasthan Royals.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) pulled off a big chase against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
18-year-old Riyan Parag hit the winning runs, a six off a low full-toss bowled by Khaleel Ahmed and celebrated by taking off his helmet and breaking into a dancing celebration.
Many people including the commentators wondered, what form of dance that was. Parag speaking after the game said that it is Bihu dance, his home state Assam’s traditional dance form, who showed this celebration a couple of times last year as well when he took a wicket.
The people on Twitter were impressed by his celebrations and seeing him perform bits of the dance form on the ground as for some it was one of the best moments of the IPL so far. Here are some of the reactions:
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.