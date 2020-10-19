Pollard Said Rohit Not Feeling Well; Twitter Wonders What Happened
Pollard came for the captain’s interview and said that Rohit is a fighter.
After the match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab got over, all-rounder Kieron Pollard came for the losing captain interview on behalf of Rohit Sharma. Pollard wasn’t sure as to what exactly happened to Sharma but he said that he was told by the management to come on his behalf as he wasn’t feeling well.
Asked if everything was alright with him, Pollard said, “He’s a fighter” and that he will come back strongly.
After the first super over got over, Sharma didn’t come onto the field and Pollard took the charge and manoeuvred the field around.
Unaware of the proceedings and with the lack of clarity, the users on Twitter wondered where was MI captain and if it was just fatigue or anything serious. With so many injuries in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) taking place already, people hoped that it’s nothing serious.
Since there wasn’t any evident injury to Rohit Sharma, people thought it would have been exhaustion mostly as Rohit is very important to the MI line-up not just as the captain, but also as a player.
