Pollard Said Rohit Not Feeling Well; Twitter Wonders What Happened

After the match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab got over, all-rounder Kieron Pollard came for the losing captain interview on behalf of Rohit Sharma. Pollard wasn’t sure as to what exactly happened to Sharma but he said that he was told by the management to come on his behalf as he wasn’t feeling well.

Asked if everything was alright with him, Pollard said, “He’s a fighter” and that he will come back strongly.

After the first super over got over, Sharma didn’t come onto the field and Pollard took the charge and manoeuvred the field around.