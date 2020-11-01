CSK Directs a Cheeky Post at Teams Still Looking to Qualify
Chennai Super Kings win by 9 wickets and end Kings XI Punjab’s IPL campaign.
Chennai Super Kings ended Kings XI Punjab’s campaign by crushing them to a nine-wicket defeat on Sunday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Kings XI Punjab needed a win against CSK to have any chance for the playoffs but their hopes were ended by MS Dhoni's CSK.
This was CSK's third straight win on the trot. They restricted KXIP on 153/6 and chased it down comfortably.
The win not only meant CSK went out of the league on a high, also ending KXIP’s hopes but it also opened the way for some of the other teams who are looking to seal their place in the playoffs.
After the match, CSK’s twitter handle posted a cheeky tweet, ‘One for the Super Fans......and RCB, DC, SRH, RR and KKR. 😋💛#WhistlePodu #Yellove#WhistleFromHome #CSKvKXIP .
RR, KKR, DC, RCB and SRH are the teams who still have a chance to make the playoffs, after CSK’s win.
After the exit of KXIP, the chances of these teams qualifying has increased. Either DC or RCB will make it to qualifier 1 and RR, KKR and SRH all have an equal chance of making it to the top four given that they have to win their last league game.
