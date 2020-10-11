Tewatia & Khaleel’s On-Field Spat- Netizens Wonder What Happened

On his way to helping Rajasthan Royals seal their third win of the season, all-rounder Rahul Tewatia was involved in an on-field spat with Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Khaleel Ahmed.

The batsman and the bowler were seen exchanging a few words during the last over of the match after Khaleel Ahmed apparently came in between the running trajectory of Tewatia. After the game, the Haryana cricketer was seen very animated and angry with what happened. The moment the match was done, Sunrisers Skipper David Warner came rushing towards the umpires and Rahul Tewatia and tried to sort the situation.

However, the users on Twitter wondered what really happened between the two that Tewatia seemed so miffed about. Here are some of the reactions: