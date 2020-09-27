Twitter Heaps Praise as Mayank Agarwal Smashes Maiden IPL Century

Mayank on Sunday had put up 172 runs with Rahul when he reached his century. By the time he was dismissed, the partnership had swollen to 183. They were two short of the highest ever opening partnership in the IPL that was set by Jonny Bairstow and David Warner for SunRisers Hyderabad last season. This is overall the third-highest opening partnership in the tournament, one run behind the 184 scored by Chris Lynn and Gautam Gambhir for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017.

It is the highest opening stand for KXIP and the second highest overall for the team, behind the mammoth 206 put up by Adam Gilchrist and Shaun Marsh for the second wicket against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011.

Twitter heaped praised on Mayank after his century.