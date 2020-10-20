After Beating CSK, Match-Winner Buttler Asks Dhoni for His Jersey

After the win, Buttler also said he batted with more intensity during this innings as he thought he didn't have enough in the last game.

"Nice to get a win on the board tonight. I tried to come out with some intensity in my batting. I didn't think I had enough last game, and I decided to take a few more options tonight, and it came off," the England wicket-keeper said after making the top score of the match.

"You have to keep trusting yourself and particularly when there's no scoreboard pressure, you can play yourself in and let cut loose in the end. I'm happy (batting at No 5) to do whatever the team needs to me do. This is my role for now," said the 30-year-old player.