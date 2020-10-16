‘Great Call’: Twitter on KKR’s Captaincy Swap from DK to Morgan 

On Friday, 16 October, Kolkata Knight Riders’ wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has handed over the captaincy to England's World Cup-winning skipper, Eoin Morgan.

While many people expected this announcement, some of them were surprised since it came when KKR were doing well in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) with four wins in seven matches.

The netizens seemed pleased with the call as according to them, it will free Karthik of the burden of the leadership and let him focus on his batting. And, KKR will now have an experienced captain who has been doing so well for the past five years as England’s white-ball skipper and also won the World Cup last year.