‘Great Call’: Twitter on KKR’s Captaincy Swap from DK to Morgan
The netizens were of view that it will help Karthik to focus on his batting and KKR will have a WC winning captain.
On Friday, 16 October, Kolkata Knight Riders’ wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has handed over the captaincy to England's World Cup-winning skipper, Eoin Morgan.
While many people expected this announcement, some of them were surprised since it came when KKR were doing well in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) with four wins in seven matches.
The netizens seemed pleased with the call as according to them, it will free Karthik of the burden of the leadership and let him focus on his batting. And, KKR will now have an experienced captain who has been doing so well for the past five years as England’s white-ball skipper and also won the World Cup last year.
Many users on Twitter praised Karthik for his selflessness and felt that he took the decision keeping his team before himself. Here are some of the reactions on the announcement:
