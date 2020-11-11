‘Best Team by a Distance’: Twitter Reacts To Mumbai’s 5th IPL Win

Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) by beating the Delhi Capitals in the final on Tuesday, in Dubai.

Bowling first, MI did half of the job in the first six overs by taking 3 wickets. Delhi Capitals staged a comeback on the back of a gritty partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, but Mumbai restricted them to 156/7.

Chasing 157, Mumbai had a rollicking start as they smashed 45 runs in just the first four overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma went on to score a half-century and Ishan Kishan finished with a 33* (19) and thereby MI won their 5th IPL title in space of just 8 years.