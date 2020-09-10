IPL Anthem Plagiarism Charges Denied, But Twitter’s Not Convinced
Rapper KRSNA accused the Indian Premier League of plagiarising his 2017 track ‘Dekh kaun aaya waapas’.
Delhi-based rapper KRSNA on 7 September accused the Indian Premier League (IPL) of plagiarising his track 'Dekh kaun aaya waapas' to create the anthem for the 2020 edition of the cricketing tournament.
The composer of this year’s IPL anthem, 'Aayenge hum wapas', Pranav Ajayrao Malpe however denied the claim.
"‘Aayenge hum wapas' is an original composition created by me and my team through hard work and efforts. It has not been inspired by any other artiste's work. This fact has been confirmed by the Music Composers Association of India (MCAI). These accusations against me are completely false," Pranav said.
"Our only intention was to express the struggle everyone is going through due to the current pandemic situation and to give them hope and inspiration. I just hope everyone enjoys the anthem," he added.
The Music Composers Association of India (MCAI) discredited KRSNA’s plagiarism charges against the anthem on 9 September, stating that the rap style was not copyrightable.
The certificate from MCAI states that "a genre or rap style however is not copyrightable and doesn't constitute plagiarisation. Hence the panel is of the opinion that there exists substantial difference between the compositions of both the tracks".
"Other than being of the same genre i.e hip-hop, there is no similarity melodically, harmonically or rhythmically in both the tracks," it added.
KRSNA mocked the certificate by MCAI, and in a tweet wrote, “This is scary! I just got word that ‘Music Composer’s Association of India’ has suggested that plagiarisation of Hip Hop songs is permissible in their opinion because all hip hop songs sound the same. Shabaash! Tumhara khoon khoon, hamara khoon paani! (Well done! Your blood’s blood, our blood’s water!).”
Twitter however was not convinced of the lack of similarities in the two songs. The hashtag #IPLAnthemCopied started trending on the social media platform on 10 September, with people slamming the tournament organisers as well as MCAI on their stance.
Singer Jaz Dhami also offered his support to KRSNA.
