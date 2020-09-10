IPL Anthem Plagiarism Charges Denied, But Twitter’s Not Convinced

The Music Composers Association of India (MCAI) discredited KRSNA’s plagiarism charges against the anthem on 9 September, stating that the rap style was not copyrightable.

The certificate from MCAI states that "a genre or rap style however is not copyrightable and doesn't constitute plagiarisation. Hence the panel is of the opinion that there exists substantial difference between the compositions of both the tracks".

"Other than being of the same genre i.e hip-hop, there is no similarity melodically, harmonically or rhythmically in both the tracks," it added.

KRSNA mocked the certificate by MCAI, and in a tweet wrote, “This is scary! I just got word that ‘Music Composer’s Association of India’ has suggested that plagiarisation of Hip Hop songs is permissible in their opinion because all hip hop songs sound the same. Shabaash! Tumhara khoon khoon, hamara khoon paani! (Well done! Your blood’s blood, our blood’s water!).”