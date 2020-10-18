Andre Russell Gets Out Cheaply Again, Leaves Twitterati Frustrated

Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) power hitter Andre Russell got out after scoring just 9 (11) against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, this innings has followed Russell’s 7 previous scores where his highest was 24 and where he didn’t face more than 14 balls in any single innings of this IPL.

The Most Valuable Players (MVP) of the last year’s IPL, Russell hasn’t got going with the bat this year and that has cost his side a lot of crucial runs, which they have depended on him for.

In the eight innings, he has batted, he has scored a total of 92 runs off 72 balls with an average of 11.50. After getting out to some serious pace of bowlers like Kagiso Rabada and Jasprit Bumrah, the teams have recognised his weakness and are consistently targeting him with their best pace bowlers when he comes into bat.