Inzamam-ul-Haq Defends Kohli After Criticism About Drop in Form

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has backed Virat Kohli, saying he has nothing to worry about and will come back stronger after the Indian captain failed to score runs in the New Zealand series which ended on Monday.

India lost the two-Test series 0-2 with Kohli averaging just 9.50. The premier batsman in the world had scores of 2, 19, 3 and 14 as his charges lost by big margins in both Tests to return red-faced.

"A lot of people are talking about Kohli's technique and so on. I am amazed by all this talk. He has scored 70 centuries in international cricket, how can you question his technique," Inzamam said in his Youtube channel.