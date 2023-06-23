Netizens Happy With Ajinkya Rahane's Re-Appointment as India's Test Vice-Captain

ADVERTISEMENT
India vs West Indies: Courtesy of his WTC final comeback, Ajinkya Rahane has been appointed as the Test vice-captain

Nandini Rikhee
Published
Sports Buzz
1 min read
On Friday, 23 June, the All India Men's Selection Committee announced the Indian Test and ODI squad for their upcoming series West Indies, scheduled for July. The red-ball squad will be led by skipper Rohit Sharma, whilst in what comes as a major subplot, Ajinkya Rahane has been re-appointed for his second stint as the vice-captain of the Test side.

Rahane was previously dropped from the Test team, and did not feature in international cricket for more than a year. But his stint with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 marked a ferocious comeback.

Owing to his IPL form, the veteran was called up in the ICC World Test Championship final squad. Albeit his team ended up on the losing side, Rahane was India’s silver lining as he turned out as the leading run-scorer for the side, scoring 89 and 46 in the two innings respectively. 
Indian fans expressed their ecstasy as the ever-so-reliable batter returned as the vice-captain of the Test side. Here's how the netizens reacted:

