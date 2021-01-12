Expect Better from SCG Crowd: David Warner Apologises to India

Australia opener David Warner has said "sorry" to Mohammed Siraj and Team India after members of the visiting team were subjected to alleged racial abuse by a section of a crowd during the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Indian team had apprised match referee David Boon of alleged racial abuse of players -- Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj -- by a section of the SCG crowd at the end of the third day's play. The incident again took place on Sunday following which six people were evicted from the stand just before Tea during Australia's second innings on Day Four of the Test match.