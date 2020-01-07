1st T20: Fans Make Hilarious Memes of Virat Kohli Inspecting Pitch
The first T20 international of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka had been washed out in Guwahati on Sunday owing to heavy rains, thus disappointing fans who had gathered in large numbers at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.
Not a single ball could be bowled and efforts to organise a curtailed five-over game had also gone down the drain after several inspections found dampness not just on the outfield but even on the pitch. Later, reports emerged revealing there were holes in the covers over which the super soppers had been rolled, leading to water seeping on to the ground.
Skipper Virat Kohli, too, could be seen heading out to the middle on several occasions. More than the rain that lasted around an hour; the inability to drain out water seemed to be a real concern as there were wet patches across the pitch. Off the field, though, fans had a gala time taking to Twitter to poke some fun at none other than India skipper Virat Kohli inspecting the pitch.
Here are some of the top ones from the night:
Despite the toss being held on time, fans were left disgruntled at the lack of preparation on the ground with curators ad local groundsmen seen using equipment like steam iron, hair dryer etc. to dry out the moisture.
The match was eventually called off around 10pm, nearly three hours after it was scheduled to start.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)