1st T20: Fans Make Hilarious Memes of Virat Kohli Inspecting Pitch

The first T20 international of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka had been washed out in Guwahati on Sunday owing to heavy rains, thus disappointing fans who had gathered in large numbers at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Not a single ball could be bowled and efforts to organise a curtailed five-over game had also gone down the drain after several inspections found dampness not just on the outfield but even on the pitch. Later, reports emerged revealing there were holes in the covers over which the super soppers had been rolled, leading to water seeping on to the ground.