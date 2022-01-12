Ravindra Jadeja Has a New Look and Message for Fans

Jadeja had suffered a right forearm injury during the first Test match against New Zealand in Kanpur. After undergoing scans, he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm.

The all-rounder was advised rest and he was ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai and the South Africa series as well.

Speaking about the body blow ahead of the Test series, Virat Kohli said India would definitely miss Jadeja.

"Jadeja has obviously been a very, very important player for us. He contributes in all three departments of the game, which is invaluable especially in overseas conditions. He will be missed," Kohli said.

"But having said that, we do have quality in the side to be able to create the best combination possible on the field for us and still be in positions to win Test matches because we have created that kind of bench strength and environment where people coming in are seizing their opportunity and making sure the team is helped by their performances.

"As much as we will miss him, I don't think that will be a deciding factor in the series or moving forward. He is injured and I wish him a speedy recovery and that he comes back soon," he added.