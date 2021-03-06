President Kovind, Sehwag, AB Congratulate Team India on Series Win

The fall of Dan Lawrence saw India prevail in the Test series against England by 3-1. England had tallied a total of 205 runs in the first innings and the host replied with 365 runs, which featured a scintillating Rishabh Pant century and a 96-not out by Washington Sundar.

England unable to answer the humongous total set by India lost all their wickets after scoring 135 runs. The two star Indian spinners, R Ashwin and Axar Patel, bagged five wickets each as India claimed victory in the third session of the third day. After being down in the series by 1-0, India pulled off a fantastic comeback to win the series.