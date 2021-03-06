President Kovind, Sehwag, AB Congratulate Team India on Series Win
India beat England by an innings and 25 runs, to win the four-match Test series 3-1.
The fall of Dan Lawrence saw India prevail in the Test series against England by 3-1. England had tallied a total of 205 runs in the first innings and the host replied with 365 runs, which featured a scintillating Rishabh Pant century and a 96-not out by Washington Sundar.
England unable to answer the humongous total set by India lost all their wickets after scoring 135 runs. The two star Indian spinners, R Ashwin and Axar Patel, bagged five wickets each as India claimed victory in the third session of the third day. After being down in the series by 1-0, India pulled off a fantastic comeback to win the series.
The victory also saw India top the ICC World Test Championship table and will now play New Zealand at the final of the Championship, at the Lord’s Stadium on 18 June.
Axar Patel, who debuted in this Test series, picked 26 wickets in just three Test Matches. The Test series also saw the likes of Washington Sundar and Rishabh Pant step up their batting game and provide more stability to the tail end.
The English fought hard, but eventually Virat Kohli’s side turned out to be too good for England and this is how Twitter congratulated them:
