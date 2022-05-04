ADVERTISEMENT

In Pictures: Former Cricketer Arun Lal Ties The Knot With Bulbul Saha

Arun Lal and Bulbul Saha tied the knot on 1 May, 2022.

i

Former Indian cricketer Arun Lal tied the knot with Bulbul Saha over the last week with the nuptials taking place on 1 May, 2022.

The couple had a 'gaye holud' ceremony on 24 April that was attended by close family and friends, followed by the wedding on Sunday.

Saha, a teacher in Kolkata, posted pictures from their special day on her Facebook page with the caption, 'Officially Mrs. Lal. Thanks to my family and friends for supporting us.'

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Arun Lala and Bulbul Saha during their wedding festivities</p></div>

Arun Lala and Bulbul Saha during their wedding festivities

(Photo: Facebook/BulbulSaha)

(Photo: Facebook/BulbulSaha)

(Photo: Facebook/BulbulSaha)

(Photo: Facebook/BulbulSaha)

(Photo: Facebook/BulbulSaha)

(Photo: Facebook/BulbulSaha)

(Photo: Facebook/BulbulSaha)

(Photo: Facebook/BulbulSaha)

(Photo: Facebook/BulbulSaha)

(Photo: Facebook/BulbulSaha)

(Photo: Facebook/BulbulSaha)

