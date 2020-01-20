I Laughed, Cried and Had Goosebumps: Jonty Rhodes on ‘Gully Boy’

South African fielding great Jonty Rhodes finally got to watch the Ranveer Singh starrer "Gully Boy", which made him laugh, cry and gave him goosebumps.

Rhodes tweeted on January 17 that ever since he met actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, he had been listening to the film's soundtrack.

"Been listening to the #GullyBoy soundtrack ever since meeting @SiddhantChturvD last year at an event, finally got to watch the entire movie on my @emirates to India last night. Thanks to subtitles, I laughed; cried and had goosebumps @RanveerOfficial

@aliaa08 @kalkikanmani," he wrote.