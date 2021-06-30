How Much Do Virat & Ronaldo Make Off One Instagram Post?

Cricketers On The List

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is the only Indian in the top 20 of the list, earning Rs 5 crore for a post, according to the website. He's placed 19th while Priyanka Chopra is 27th, making almost Rs 3 crore for each post.

In the list of highest-earning sportspersons from across the world, Virat stands fourth, behind Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar. According to Hopper HQ, Messi makes Rs 8.6 crore for each sponsored post on his Instagram while posts on Brazilian Neymar's accounts go for Rs 6.1 crore.

While there are no other Indian cricketers in the list of 395 celebrities and influencers, there are three South African players - Ab de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and Dale Steyn.