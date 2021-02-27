Hima Das Appointed as DSP in Assam Police

“She would buy a (toy) gun during Durga Puja, my mother would tell me to work in Assam police, serve the people and become a good person,” Das said.

Hima said that she will continue to work towards the betterment of the state, but more importantly also vowed to continue her sporting career.

“I got everything due to sports, I will try to work for betterment of sports in the state and try to make Assam one of the best performing states in the country, like Haryana.

“I will diligently work for Assam police but I must say sport will never take a back seat,” she added.