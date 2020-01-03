Hardik, Rahul and Pant: Relationship Announcements on Instagram

All rounder Hardik Pandya, batsman KL Rahul and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant recently announced their relationship status on their respective social media profiles.

Cricketers personal lives are always under scanner and it’s hard for them to evade paparazzi and hide their personal life from fans. Often they are linked up with different actresses. While many of them are rumours, some do turn out to be true.

Putting all rumours to rest, these three Indian cricketers announced their relationship openly to their fans.

The 22-year-old Delhi batsman was the latest one to announce his relationship on social media. He posted a photo on his Instagram account in which he can be seen standing amid the snow-clad mountains with his girlfriend Isha Negi.

He shared a sweet message along with the photo. He wrote, ”I like me better when I’m with you.”