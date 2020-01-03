Hardik, Rahul and Pant: Relationship Announcements on Instagram
All rounder Hardik Pandya, batsman KL Rahul and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant recently announced their relationship status on their respective social media profiles.
Cricketers personal lives are always under scanner and it’s hard for them to evade paparazzi and hide their personal life from fans. Often they are linked up with different actresses. While many of them are rumours, some do turn out to be true.
Putting all rumours to rest, these three Indian cricketers announced their relationship openly to their fans.
The 22-year-old Delhi batsman was the latest one to announce his relationship on social media. He posted a photo on his Instagram account in which he can be seen standing amid the snow-clad mountains with his girlfriend Isha Negi.
He shared a sweet message along with the photo. He wrote, ”I like me better when I’m with you.”
The in-form opening batsman KL Rahul also shared a photo on his Instagram account recently.
Though he didn’t exactly mention anywhere that he is dating the 27-year-old actress, but the rumours of them dating were doing rounds for a long time and this post only adds to those rumours. This is the first time he has posted a photo with Athiya on any of his social media profiles.
The star batsman quoted a Bollywood dialogue from Athiya’s father Sunil Shetty’s movie Hera Pheri. He wrote, “Hello, devi prasad....?”
The 58-year-old actor also liked the photo and commented on the post.
All rounder Hardik Pandya took it up a notch and announced his engagement with Siberian actress Natasha Stankovic on the very first day of the year.
In his post, Pandya quoted a hit Bollywood song from Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Shaan' as the 27-year-old Stankovic flaunted the engagement ring sitting by his side.
He wrote, “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 👫💍 01.01.2020 ❤️ #engaged”
