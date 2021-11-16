Hardik Pandya Issues Statement Clarifying Mumbai Airport Customs Incident
Hardik Pandya was returning from UAE after India exited the 2021 T20 World Cup before the semi-final.
A peeved cricketer Hardik Pandya on Tuesday said that contrary to speculation, an expensive watch in his possession when he arrived from Dubai early on Monday with Team India was worth Rs 1.50 crore and not Rs 5 crore.
"The cost of the watch is Rs 1.50 crore and not Rs 5 crore as per the rumours floating around on social media," Pandya asserted, on certain reports claiming otherwise.
Issuing a detailed rebuttal on media theories that his watch "worth Rs 5 crore" was allegedly seized by Customs sleuths and he was reportedly detained, Pandya said that "wrong perceptions have been floating around on the social media regarding my declaration to Customs at Mumbai Airport."
The 28-year old cricketer claimed that after arriving here from Dubai early on November 15 and picking up his luggage, he proceeded to the Mumbai Airport Customs counter to declare the items brought by him and to pay the requisite customs duty.
"I had voluntarily declared all the items that I'd lawfully purchased from Dubai and was ready to pay whatever duties that needed to be paid… All allegations against me of crossing any legal boundaries are totally unfounded," said Pandya.
In fact, the cricketer contended that the Customs Department asked him to provide all the purchase documents, which he submitted and now they are doing the proper valuation for the duty which he has already confirmed he would pay.
"I am a law-abiding citizen of the country and respect all government agencies. I have received all the cooperation from the Mumbai Customs department and I have assured my full cooperation to them with whatever legitimate documents they need to get this matter cleared," Pandya said.
The incident took place when Team India players landed at the Mumbai International Airport from UAE after facing defeat at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Pandya was also part of the team.
Last year, his brother and cricketer Krunal Pandya was detained at the T2 International Airport in Mumbai by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for allegedly being in possession of undisclosed high-end watches and gold worth close to Rs 1 crore.
