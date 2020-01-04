Harbhajan Singh Condemns Attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs claimed "members of the minority Sikh community" had been "subjected to acts of violence" in Nankana Sahib.

"These reprehensible actions followed the forcible abduction and conversion of Jagjit Kaur, the Sikh girl who was kidnapped from her home in the city of Nankana Sahib in August last year," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"India strongly condemns these wanton acts of destruction and desecration of the holy place."

The Indian government also called upon the government of Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of the members of the Sikh community.

"Strong action must be taken against the miscreants who indulged in desecration of the holy gurudwara and attacked members of the minority Sikh community," the MEA said.

"In addition, government of Pakistan is enjoined to take all measures to protect and preserve the sanctity of the holy Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and its surroundings."