Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra Blessed With a Boy

"A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet," the picture posted on Twitter by Harbhajan said.



"Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers for their constant love and support."



Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan replied with 'mubaraka bhai'.



Dinesh Karthik, currently on commentary duties in England, tweeted, "Congratulations on your new little bundle of joy (heart emoji)."



Harbhajan was last seen in cricketing action in April in the first half of the Indian Premier League. He represented Kolkata Knight Riders in three matches but went wicketless.

