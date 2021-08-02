Great Britain's Tom Daley Spotted Knitting in Stands at Tokyo Olympics
Tom Daley made his Olympic debut at the age of 14 at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
A shared gold medal on friendship day and a few slices of history for Indian fans were among the things that dominated the headlines over the weekend. Along with that, an image that has gone viral is of Great Britain athlete Tom Daley who was spotted knitting in the stands during the women's 3m springboard final.
The diving hero caused a stir among Olympic TV viewers as the cameras panned towards him. At the Tokyo Games, Daley has won gold alongside Matty Lee in men's synchronized 10-meter platform event, was seated in the spectator stands at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Sunday.
Clearly a very big fan of knitting, Daley had in fact earlier in the week shown off a pouch which he knitted for himself to for his gold medal "to stop it getting scratched". On one side was the Union Jack and on the other was the Japan flag.
"The one thing that has kept me sane throughout this whole process is my love for knitting and crochet and all things stitching," he told followers on his Instagram knitting page madewithlovebytomdaley.
Daley, who made his Olympic debut at the age of 14 in Beijing and is an LGBTQ icon, won his first-ever Olympic gold in Tokyo and said he and other LGBTQ athletes could improve the lives of kids who feel "frightened and scared and alone."
"When I was a little boy and felt like an outsider and felt different and felt like I was never going to be anything because who I was wasn't what society wanted me to be, and to be able to see out LGBT people performing at the Olympic Games is I hope (it) can give young kids hope," he told reporters.
