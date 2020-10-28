Get Help Son: Warne Slams Samuels for Explicit-Laden Tirade

Australian spin great Shane Warne on Wednesday hit out at West Indies' Marlon Samuels for the latter's explicit-laden rant against Warne and England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Samuels insulted Stokes' wife on his Instagram handle and said that he had a "superior skin tone".

"I've just been sent what Samuels has posted re @benstokes38 & I. It's a very sad situation as he obviously needs serious help - but has no friends at all & not even his ex-teammates like him. Just because you were an ordinary cricketer - no need to be an ordinary person. Get help son," Warne said in a tweet.