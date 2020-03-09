Ganguly, Virat, Bumrah & Gambhir Celebrate Womens’ Cricket Team

This was India's maiden T20 World Cup final but the eves in blue had reached the 2017 50-over World Cup final, losing to hosts England in gut-wrenching fashion.

India skipper Virat Kohli lauded the Indian women's team for their efforts in the T20 World Cup in Australia, saying the final defeat at the hands of the hosts will only make them stronger.

"Proud of all the efforts put in by the Indian Women's Cricket Team throughout their #T20WorldCup campaign. I'm confident that you girls will bounce back stronger than ever," Kohli tweeted.