I’ve Attitude Towards Liars, Traitors: Gambhir Hits Back At Afridi
Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir are probably Twitter’s favourite nemesis. When the former cricketers aren’t taking on each other on the social media platform, publications find reasons to flare up their already strained relations.
And the latest showdown involves a paragraph from Afridi’s book that was published in 2019.
With both players busy in helping their nations fight the coronavirus, a publication shared a few lines from Afridi’s book in which he takes on the former Indian opener.
"(Gautam Gambhir) and his attitude problem. He, who has no personality. He, who is barely a character in the great scheme of cricket. He, who has no great records, just a lot of attitude. He, who behaves like he’s a cross between Don Bradman and James Bond," Afridi wrote.
The lines went viral on social media on Saturday and the Indian cricketer-turned-politician didn't hold back in his reply.
Never one to shy away from setting the record straight, Gambhir wrote on Twitter - ‘Someone who doesn’t remember his age how will he remember my records! OK @SAfridiOfficial let me remind u one: 2007 T20 WC final, Ind Vs Pak Gambhir 75 off 54 balls Vs Afridi 0 off 1 ball. Most imp: We won the Cup. And yes, I’ve attitude towards liars, traitors & opportunists.’
Not just Pakistani cricketers though, Gambhir has never shied away from sharing his thoughts on Indian cricketers either.
Following Yuvraj Singh’s statement that the current Indian team doesn’t have any role models, Gambhir added "I agree with Yuvraj that there is a dearth of role models in the Indian team currently."
"Like in the 2000s, we had Dravid, Kumble, Laxman, Sourav and Sachin to guide the team.
"It is important to have senior players around you who can help you when you're going through a rough patch. Right now, I don't think there are enough seniors in the Indian camp, who will set aside their self-interest to help youngsters.” he added.
