I’ve Attitude Towards Liars, Traitors: Gambhir Hits Back At Afridi

Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir are probably Twitter’s favourite nemesis. When the former cricketers aren’t taking on each other on the social media platform, publications find reasons to flare up their already strained relations.

And the latest showdown involves a paragraph from Afridi’s book that was published in 2019.

With both players busy in helping their nations fight the coronavirus, a publication shared a few lines from Afridi’s book in which he takes on the former Indian opener.

"(Gautam Gambhir) and his attitude problem. He, who has no personality. He, who is barely a character in the great scheme of cricket. He, who has no great records, just a lot of attitude. He, who behaves like he’s a cross between Don Bradman and James Bond," Afridi wrote.