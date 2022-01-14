Gautam Gambhir Calls Virat Kohli Immature For His Stump Mic Rant

Umpire Marius Erasmus had earlier given Elgar out but the ball-tracking technology showed that the ball had missed the stumps, and the decision was overturned on review.

Gambhir termed Kohli's reaction exaggerated and immature. The former player said that such reaction sets a bad example for budding cricketers.

"Kohli is very immature. It's worst for an Indian captain to say like this in stumps. By doing this you will never be an idol to youngsters," Gambhir told Star Sports.

"This is really bad. What Kohli did, going near the stump mic and reacting in that manner, that is really immature. This is not what you expect from an international captain, from an Indian captain. Then technology isn't in your hand," said Gambhir.

Gambhir drew comparisons with Elgar and how calmly he reacted to India batter Mayank Agarwal's reprieve during the inaugural Test at Centurion.

"Then you have reacted in the same manner when there was a caught-behind appeal on the leg-side, neither did Dean Elgar react in that manner. During that Mayank Agarwal appeal, it looked out from the naked eye, but Elgar did not react in that manner," said Gambhir.