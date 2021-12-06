From VVS Laxman To Sehwag: Twitter Reacts To Team India's Mumbai Test Win
This is the seventh time that India have won a Test match by 300 or more runs.
India successfully defeated New Zealand in the two match Test series with a record-breaking 372 run victory on Monday.
So far, this has been the home team's biggest Test victory, by margin of runs, thereby breaking their own previous record of 334 runs set against South Africa back in 2015.
The Indian squad managed to take 5 wickets in their second innings on the third day and then the remaining wickets on the fourth day in just 45 minutes, and handed a crushing defeat to the Kiwis.
Members of the cricket fraternity took to social media and congratulated the team for their smashing victory:
"Resounding win for India in their own backyard, comprehensively outclassed New Zealand on a track with turn and bounce. Complete all-round effort with Mayank and Ashwin leading the way, one does feel for history-maker Ajaz," former Indian player, VVS Laxman wrote on Twitter.
"Top series win and what a fantastic performance from the boys. Absolutely brilliant," India spinner Kuldeep Yadav wrote on Twitter.
Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag said, "Well done Team India. Another comprehensive win at home. Many positives in the test match , but the best was to see Mayank Agarwal back at his best."
"Congratulations and well deserved boys,"batter Shikhar Dhawan wrote.
Rishabh Pant also tweeted, "A solid performance at the Wankhede. Proud of the boys as they win the game and the series with the biggest our ever victory in Test Cricket, by runs @BCCI."
Fans all over the country also cheered and celebrated the Indian victory at the Mumbai Test:
The Men In Blue are all set and will now take on South Africa in a three-match Test series, from 26 December.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.