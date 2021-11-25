From Hospital Bed to Test Debut, a Roller-Coaster Ride for Shreyas Iyer

After dislocating his shoulder in an ODI against England in Pune on March 23, Iyer had to stay away from the field for a long time. He had to undergo surgery in the UK and was also ruled out of appearing for Lancashire in the Royal London Cup.



He did not play in the first part of IPL held in India in early 2021. From him, Rishabh Pant took over the command of Delhi Capitals.



Iyer went for the rehabilitation and came back for the second part of the IPL. After the IPL, Shreyas was picked for the Team India T20I squad but could not become a part of the T20 World Cup team.



Iyer became India's 303rd Test cricketer as he got the Test cap from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar before the start of the first Test against New Zealand at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Wednesday.



A Test cap that has come after 4592 first-class runs in 54 matches at an average of 52.18. Iyer made his ODI debut back in 2017, played 54 limited-overs matches. He scored 1393 runs at an average of 42.7 in ODIs and 27.6 in T20Is. Seeing his ability to score runs freely, it was believed that sooner or later he will be included in the Test squad.