Fans, Cricketers Laud India’s T20I Series Win Over Sri Lanka

India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third T20 international at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday as they clinched the three-match series 2-0 to round off an all-round performance.

After the first match was washed out in Guwahati, India had beaten Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20 in Indore. On Friday, India rode on two stellar half-centuries from KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan as they put up 201/6 after Sri Lankan skipper Lasith Malinga had won the toss and opted to field first.