Fans, Cricketers Laud India’s T20I Series Win Over Sri Lanka
India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third T20 international at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday as they clinched the three-match series 2-0 to round off an all-round performance.
After the first match was washed out in Guwahati, India had beaten Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20 in Indore. On Friday, India rode on two stellar half-centuries from KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan as they put up 201/6 after Sri Lankan skipper Lasith Malinga had won the toss and opted to field first.
India did suffer a middle-order blip though as Sri Lanka picked as many as four wickets in quick succession to halt India’s fine start. However, Manish Pandey and Shardul Thakur produced a late flourish as India crossed the 200-run mark for the second consecutive game.
Indian bowlers then complimented the batsmen’s efforts as the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini wrecked the Sri Lankan top-order early on. A valiant half century from Dhananjaya de Silva and a modest 20-ball 31 from Angelo Matthews did help them steady the ship for a brief while before the Indian bowlers ran through the lower order in style.
The all-round show deservedly earned plaudits from the fans and cricketers. Here’s a look at the top ones:
