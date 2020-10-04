‘F*** it! Bowl Fast’: Message on RCB’s Navdeep Saini’s Shoe

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Navdeep Saini had bowled a beamer at Rahul Tewatia in the last over of Rajasthan Royals' (RR) innings that hit the latter on the neck and sent him crashing to the ground on Saturday.

While Tewatia got back on his feet and smashed consecutive sixes off the next two balls, social media users caught the words written on Saini's shoes -- "F*** it! Bowl Fast" -- while the bowler checked up on Tewatia.