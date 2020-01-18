Tributes Pour in for ‘Bapu’, Man Who Bowled 21 Consecutive Maidens

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu offered his condolences. A tweet from Vice President's Twitter handle read: "Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Well-known cricketer and All-Rounder Bapu Nadkarni. He will be best remembered for bowling 21 consecutive maiden overs against England in a Test match in Chennai. My condolences to bereaved family members"

Gavaskar, in an obituary put on the ICC website, shared personal memories from the time Nadkarni served as an assistant manager on tours, saying: "He came as an assistant manager for quite a number of our tours. He was very encouraging. His favourite term was chhoddo math (don't let go). He was a gritty cricketer, despite playing in the days when gloves and thigh pads were not very good, not much protective equipment as you would get hit. But still hang in there, as he believed in chhoddo math.

"Every time he was on a tour, he was very very helpful in terms of strategy. At lunch time or tea time, he would say try this if you were a fielding captain. He would say, bring this bowler, or ask this bowler to bowl around the wicket. He was fantastic. Indian cricket has lost a real champion."