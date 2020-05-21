Over two months of no cricket and the English have taken the first steps towards the return of the sport as the ECB called on 18 pacers to start individual training at 7 different grounds.James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer are part of the long list of pacers who started training on Thursday as the ECB are planning to host Pakistan and West Indies for Test series starting July first week.When & in Which Form Will Cricket Return Post COVID-19?But how are things different in the times of coronavirus? Well, Stuart Broad took his fans through the process as he went to Trent Bridge for his individual bowling session.First... a temperature check at home.Then his training kit... with a sanitiserAnd then driving down to the stadium.Trent Bridge being the closest stadium to Stuart Broad, the cricketer travelled to the arena and had demarcated parking slots and signs to show him where to enter the pitch from.His own cricket balls.Keeping in mind the contagious nature of coronavirus, the ECB provided the bowlers with their own set of cricket balls. 6 for Broad that he rolled his arm on a cricket pitch for the first time in two months.And his own pitch.With all pacers taking part in individual training sessions, there were no nets batters or keepers for the bowler. Just wickets and the pitch in front.And his own rest room!May be missing his mates but looks like there’s one perk of individual training! The bowler gets his own cubicle in the bathroom at the stadium.And Day 1, All DoneTraining (and instagram) session all wrapped up, Broad posted a video on his Instagram handle thanking ECB and the Trent Bridge stadium authorities for ‘making this possible’.‘So much work has gone on behind the scenes to make this possible. Thanks to all the people @englandcricket & @trentbridge who have been involved, I really appreciate it. Felt great to be back out there having a bowl. Loved it. 🏏’ he wrote.Each of the bowlers who were called up for training were accompanied by a coach, physio and, if possible, a strength and conditioning coach present, according to BBC Sports.The rest of the squad will return to practice in two weeks.The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has been working closely with the government in order to churn out a plan to safely resume cricket amid the global pandemic.All cricketing activities in England have been suspended since mid-March due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. And the ECB has already said that all professional cricket activities will remain suspended until July 1.The entire cricket calendar across the world has come to a grinding halt because of the coronavirus pandemic with many series and tournaments, including the lucrative Indian Premier League, being suspended. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had on Sunday said that the lockdown will be in place at least until June 1. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.