Don’t Make COVID-19 Patients Feel Embarrassed, Unwanted: Sachin

"We can win this battle against coronavirus by staying together and taking necessary steps,” said Tendulkar.

Apart from putting videos to sensitise people, the 46-year-old has also donated Rs 50 lakh to join hands with the Indian government in helping fight the battle against the coronavirus outbreak that has seen the world come to a standstill.

"While he has been regularly posting videos to create awareness, Tendulkar has decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund in an effort to join hands with the government to fight against the outbreak," sources in the know of development told IANS.